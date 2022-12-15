BJP Hits Out At DK Shivakumar For Backing Mangaluru Blast Accused 'for Minority Votes'

After Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gave a clean chit to Mangaluru Blast accused Mohammed Shareeq and claimed that the cooker blast was a "mistake", and also linked the blast to "votes", the states Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has hit back at the grand-old-party, stating that during the Congress regime in the state, terrorism was spread like firecrackers during Diwali.

"I condemn DK Shivakumar's statement. He is playing politics to get minority votes. During the Congress government, terrorism was spread like firecrackers during Deepavali," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Earlier, Shivakumar said, "How did they declare him a terrorist without investigation?... Was it a terrorist attack like what happened in Mumbai?.. Nothing is there, someone must have done it by mistake," while linking the blast to "voters".

Shareeq, 24, was carrying an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in a pressure cooker in a rickshaw when it blasted on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Shivakumar for giving clean chit to the Mangaluru blast accused, who is suspected of having "links with ISIS". "DK Shivkumar & Congress gives a clean chit to Mangluru Blast (auto rickshaw/cooker blast) accused suspected to have links with ISIS. The probe has been taken over by NIA but Congress which is quick to label Hindu Terror gives a clean chit to Islamist terror for votebank!" Poonawala said.

NIA takes over Mangaluru blast probe

Notably, an auto-rickshaw exploded, leading to injuries to terrorist Shareeq, who was carrying a pressure cooker bomb made of IED and the autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojari. The cooker bomb was designed to carry out a large-scale attack to fuel communal tensions in the coastal region and in the state. The state government and police demanded an NIA probe from the centre after a terror angle emerged into the explosion.

The NIA has intensified the quizzing of prime accused Shareeq whose health condition has vastly improved. He had suffered 45% burns in the explosion, while the rickshaw driver, who was also wounded, is recuperating at the hospital. A team of NIA officials interrogated Shareeq for a longer duration to collect sensitive information on the terrorist movements planned by outfits in southern India, police said.