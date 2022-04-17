BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal Over AAP's Anti-corruption Helpline; 'all Talk & No Action'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of promising to bring an 'honest government', but working hand-in-glove with the mafia. Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra revealed that the anti-corruption helpline created by the Delhi CM back in 2015 had 'no record' of calls and was an example of the 'all talk and no action' formula of the AAP government.

"On January 8, 2014, Arvind Kejriwal himself launched an anti-corruption helpline. Regarding this anti-corruption helpline number, it was claimed that thousands of phone calls are coming to this number. A newly formed helpline was again launched on April 5, 2015. An atmosphere was created in Delhi as if Arvind Kejriwal Ji was trying to fight a big fight against corruption," stated Patra.

"Arvind Kejriwal used to say in daily press conferences that we will end corruption. Today, Punjab's CM has come forward with a similar helpline. The ACB officials during that time have revealed all calls on 1031 have no records because the Delhi government had used their personal people for handling this. Nothing happened from the helpline number, no action was taken against anyone. Kejriwal ji's strategy is to keep talking and do nothing," he added.

BJP mentions ED case against Satyendra Jain

Delhi State President Adesh Gupta, who was also present at the press conference, asserted that despite claims of bringing 'an honest' government and fighting corruption, the actions of the AAP administration and ministers had proved otherwise. Citing the Enforcement Directorate case against Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, he accused the Kejriwal-led party of working with the mafia.

"The hardcore honest CM's own cabinet minister's deeds were exposed recently. Satyendra Jain's Rs 5 crore property was brought through hawala transactions. The ED investigation revealed how the government was being misused, the posts were being misused. As a minister, he ran 3 shell companies with his family, which was receiving number 2 money for his hawala transactions. Similarly, Rs 7000 crores have still not been given to the Jal Board. Where has this money gone? Those who promised to bring an honest government are now hand-in-glove with the mafia," said Adesh Gupta.