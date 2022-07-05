BJP Hits Out At Left Over Kerala Minister's Remark On Constitution; 'Not A Slip Of Tongue'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on Tuesday, slammed Kerala Minister and CPI(M) leader, Saji Cherian, after he stirred a major controversy by criticising the Constitution of India. Terming the Kerala Minister's statement 'anti-national', MoS Muraleedharan called the episode a "humiliation of the Indian Constitution". Cherian, who holds the portfolio of the Kerala State Fisheries and Culture in the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, belittled the Indian Constitution and said it is aiding the rich by plundering the common man.

"Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan humiliated the Indian constitution in his speech. This is an anti-national statement made by him. What is more surprising is that he is giving a clarification now. He doesn't know anything about the Constitution," said V Muraleedharan.

The Union Minister lambasted the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for defending Cheriyan and said, "This is not a slip of tongue. This is the continuation of what the Left party thinks of the Constitution".

CPI(M) calls Kerala Minister's remarks a 'slip of tongue'

Moments after the Kerala minister's controversial remark on the Indian Constitution, the CPI(M) rejected the Opposition's demand for Saji Cherian's resignation, terming it as a "slip of tongue". The Opposition parties in Kerala have alleged that Schedule 3 of the Constitution has been violated by Cherian, the same on which a Minister takes an oath. Under the third schedule, a Minister taking oath says that he will 'bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India' and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

While BJP’s KJ Alphons has demanded the minister’s resignation, stating that such "unconstitutional remarks" were unbecoming of an elected representative, the Kerala Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan has said that the party will take the legal route if the CM fails to act against his Minister.

Saji Cherian belittles India's Constitution

While delivering a speech at an event organised at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality, the CPI(M) leader remarked that the Indian Constitution is 'aiding the rich by plundering the common man'.

"Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practiced in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people," the Kerala Minister said.

In addition to this, Cherian also claimed that while democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, its only purpose is to exploit the people. Naming a few business leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said that the Constitution has given protection to such rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities", he added.

