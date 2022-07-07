BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee's 'double Standards' In Mahua Moitra & Nupur Sharma Cases

'What is with the double standard?' asked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the backlash from the Opposition including the Trinamool Congress for the controversial comments made by its leader Nupur Sharma, even after suspending her, and the row over Mahua Moitra's statement on Goddess Kali.

In a video message, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a few days back at an event in Kolkata, had come down heavily on Sharma, voicing a plea to arrest her. However, she did not respond similarly when TMC's Mahua Moitra came under fire for a controversial statement. Sirsa hit out at the CM's statement about people making 'mistakes' and having scope for their 'rectification'

"First of all, Mamata Ji, Moitra is not ready to even accept that she is at fault. She is shouting and shouting, and telling everyone that whatever 'I have said is right and I stand strong on my statement'.

'Why always TMC at fault when it comes to religion?'

The row began after Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released a poster of her film - Kaali. In the poster, the Hindu Goddess can be seen smoking. When the TMC leader and Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, belonging to West Bengal, was asked to comment on the poster, she said, "Kali to me is a meat-eating... alcohol-accepting Goddess. To me, that is Kaali."

TMC's Saugata Roy had earlier in the day said that the TMC, as a party, doesn’t approve the poster for the film Kaali. "It’s unacceptable to us. We also don’t approve of Mahua Moitra’s statements on the matter. It’s our party’s official position. Our party is secular, it respects all religions,” the MP had said. Countering that, Sirsa asked, "Why is the TMC always at fault when it comes to religion?"