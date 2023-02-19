BJP Hits Out At Nitish After He Pitches Himself As PM Candidate; 'Govern Bihar Properly'

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pitched himself as the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a jibe at the JD(U) leader questioning whether a person, who 'can't govern his state properly', should harbour Prime Ministerial aspiration.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, "CM Nitish Kumar has not directed but requested the opposition to make him the Prime Ministerial candidate. What has happened to him? He is not able to govern Bihar properly, the state is upset with his governance. There is a conflict within his party and he has come out to become the Prime Minister."

He added, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has become a global power. Our country has become the 5th largest economy under PM Modi's leadership. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is now stuck with his political partner- RJD. He made the alliance with the Prime Ministerial aspirations but now he is not getting any responses."

Nitish Kumar's PM Plan

In a bid to project himself as the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections 2024, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged the Congress-led opposition to come under one roof to fight the 2024 battle together. He also mentioned that if the opposition parties follow his suggestions, then BJP will be dethroned next year.

While addressing the 11th General Convention of CPI(M) in Patna, the CM highlighted that he is meeting with opposition party leaders and claimed that the leaders are also "calling" him, thus indirectly projecting himself as the PM candidate.

He said, "They are calling me. It's up to the Congress party to decide. I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats. Congress should contest on seats where they are in a direct fight with the BJP leaving the rest for the regional parties."