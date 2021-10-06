Countering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wednesday Press Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that when an impartial investigation on Lakhimpur-Kheri violence is going on then why Gandhi is trying to disrupt it. Fuming over Congress' press conference, Patra said 'irresponsibility is Rahul Gandhi's second name'. "I think our responsibility is when an investigation is going on then we should not give our unnecessary statements," criticised the BJP spokesperson.

"Take a peek into your guild," says Sambit Patra to Rahul Gandhi

Citing the recent protests and major infighting in Congress party after senior leader Kapil Sibal gave 'no President' remark, the BJP leader gave an 'unsolicited advice' that he should concentrate on his party issues.

"In the Lakhimpur violence case, both the administration and the farmers' group reached a truce and an investigation is going on. Now, why Congress party is doing such things to break the peace? BJP's responsibility lies in maintaining peace and not provoking. But Congress party is ensuring to instigate citizens," said Patra.

How can Rahul Gandhi raise questions on medical experts?

Marking Congress leader's questions on post-mortem results, Patra countered attack him by asking how can he doubt the medical experts.

"The Gandhi family has nothing to do with the nation or farmers, I am saying they don't even have anything to do with their party also. All they care about is their own family only. We have seen what is going on in their party, all the senior leaders are leaving and their own party leaders are raising questions against leadership." added Sambit Patra.

"Congress trying to save its sinking ship"

While mentioning the major chaos that the Congress party is going through currently, BJP's Sambit Patra added that their actions in Uttar Pradesh are only to distract people from their sinking ship.

"Congress party is seeing Lakhimpur as an opportunity and trying to drive political mileage out of tragic incident. Rahul Gandh spoke on democracy and dictatorship, let me tell you Mr Gandhi it is because of democracy that you can do press conferences and speak ill of the Prime Minister and the BJP. No one from our party came and threw tomatoes at your conference while your party members threw tomatoes at Kapil Sibal. Is this democracy?" questioned the BJP.

In his concluding remarks, the BJP leader also slammed Robert Vadra for speaking on farmers' land alleging him of looting acres of lands belonging to farmers. 'The entire family is out of bail and they talk about stealing,' added Sambit Patra.