BJP Hits Out At Shiv Sena's 'new Hindutva' Says 'Sena Siding With Ram Mandir Opposers'

Hitting out at Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray for his 'Hindutva' comment, BJP MLA Ram Kadam, on Sunday said that the Shiv Sena was siding with Congress who had opposed Ram Mandir while speaking to ANI. He further pointed out the difference between Sena claiming it 'never abandoned Hindutva' and its siding with opposers of Ram Mandir and revocation of Article 370. Slamming the Shiv Sena's double standards, he said the two schools of thoughts - Secular and Hindutva cannot go together.

"Present who are they sitting with? They are sitting with the Congress which opposed the Ram Mandir. That means there is a difference is what they do and what they say. They will sit with Congress which was against the revocation of Article 370 and then they will say something else. These two schools of thought cannot go hand-in-hand," he said.

'Keeping our word is Sena's Hindutva': CM Uddhav

Slamming Shiv Sena's 35-year old ally BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact and meant that 'it will keep its word'.

"Saying Jay Shree Ram and then turning away from your words is not our Hindutva. Our Hindutva was intact before today and tomorrow. I have never betrayed anyone. Keeping our words is our Hindutva," he said.

Shiv Sena's ideological compromise

The Shiv Sena recently released its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down right-wing Shiv Sena. Incidentally, Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva - which politically sets it apart from the 'secular' Congress. It has been very vocal on issues like Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and Maratha pride.

BJP-Sena fight

While Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula reportedly offering 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too ; this has been refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress and Thackeray was sworn-in as the first Thackeray CM on November 27. The alliance also won the floor test on Saturday by 169 votes, as the Opposing BJP walked out.