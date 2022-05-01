BJP Hits Out At Siddaramaiah Over Hindi Imposition Row; Calls Him 'slave Of Fake Gandhis'

Days after former Karnataka Cheif Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged Hindi imposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit on Sunday lambasted the ex-CM, referring to him as 'slave of fake Gandhis.'

Taking to Twitter, the BJP Karnataka unit wrote:

Dear @siddaramaiah,



It is amusing to watch the Devil quote the Scriptures.



Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah suggested use of Hindi instead of English.



Why are Slaves of the Fake Gandhis peddling lies?



Keep your advice to yourself, you will need it to fight your colleagues. https://t.co/j4VCvyAsX9 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 1, 2022

Language debate

The debate over national language was ignited yet again when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently got embroiled in a controversy after expressing his displeasure over Kichcha Sudeepa's alleged 'national language' remark. During the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, the Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa happened to comment about Hindi not being the national language of India while responding to a reporter's query. Sudeepa's remark in Kannada, loosely translated into English, goes, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.''

Responding to Sudeepa's statement, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to express his displeasure by asking Sudeepa why would he dub his films into Hindi if it wasn't the 'national language'. Although the 'brotherly argument' between the duo has long ended, it has sparked rage about 'Hindi' imposition in all directions with prominent politicians issuing statements censuring Devgn.

Amit Shah pitches for Hindi language use

Earlier on April 7, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country."

Shah, who is chairperson of the Official Language Committee, suggested that by accepting words from other local languages, Hindi should be made more flexible. Following this, several political parties expressed strong criticism over accepting Hindi as an alternative to English. His comments also drew a lot of flak from across the political spectrum in Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.