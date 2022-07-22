BJP Hits Out At TMC As ED Recovers Rs 20 Crore In Recruitment Scam; 'Taken Rs 15L Per Job'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 22 slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 20 crore in cash in connection with its investigation into the Teachers Recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Reacting to the development, BJP West Bengal Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal said, "This is no shock because we all know that because this TMC party, which has always claimed to do best for Bengal, this is the best you see. They have done best for themselves not Bengal. They have taken more than Rs 15 lakh per job. Getting Rs 20 crore is nothing, it's just a peanut. We need to know who is the head and leg in this."

Another BJP leader Agnimitra Paul claimed that this kind of money will be found in every TMC leader's house. She also questioned why the West Bengal Chief Minister has taken no action against the ministers responsible.

"The students who have cleared the exams are protesting but Kolkata Police is arresting and torturing them. Everything was happening under the silent leadership of the Chief Minister. She has taken no action. This kind of money will be found in every TMC leader's house," BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul said.

WB recruitment scam: ED raids unearth Rs 20 cr cash from home of Minister's aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, July 22, carried out simultaneous raids at the residence of around a dozen people, including two ministers, in connection with its probe into the teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal and seized around Rs 20 crore in cash.

According to sources, the money was seized from the residence of a close associate of TMC minister Partha Chatterjee who was quizzed by the sleuths for over 11 hours.

ED sleuths also visited another minister Paresh Adhikari's home in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state and talked to his family members. He is currently in Kolkata.

Besides, they carried out simultaneous raids at the residences of former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Shanti Prasad Sinha, ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly and nine others, the official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

(With PTI inputs)

