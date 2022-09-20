BJP Hits Out At TMC Govt Over Scams In West Bengal, Says Agencies Will Expose More Leaders

West Bengal BJP on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over a number of scams that have come out against the Trinamool Congress. The saffron party accused the ruling state government of high-level corruption after top leaders of TMC came under central agencies' scanner in connection with SSC recruitment, cattle smuggling, and coal seams.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh stated that massive corruption has been done under CM Mamata's regime in Bengal. The TMC leaders who are arrested have properties worth crores. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) will expose more ministers very soon, he added.

"ED attached former minister Partha Chatterjee's assets worth Rs 46.22 crore whereas Anubrata Mandal's properties are worth more than 550 crores. The more people that are being held even they will have crores of properties. A massive scam has been done by the TMC government and it will be exposed. The way CBI and ED are fully prepared and are carrying out their investigation. I am sure more people will be exposed".

Partha Chatterjee Accused in Bengal Teachers' Hiring 'scam'

Former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested on July 23 in the alleged money trail in the jobs scam. The scam dates back to 2016, when certain candidates, enlisted on the final panel of employees after successfully passing through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) examination process including a written examination and interviews, eventually failed to secure appointments and moved the court alleging irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed its first charge sheet against former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam-linked money laundering case, saying assets worth more than Rs 100 crore have been seized.

The agency also said it has issued a provisional attachment order for seizing immovable assets and bank balances to the tune of Rs 48.22 crore, which it claimed were "beneficially owned" by the two.

TMC's Anubrata Mandal Accused in Cattle Smuggling Case

The TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 11 after he skipped 10 summons of the central agency in the cattle smuggling case. On the same day, he was sent to CBI's custody for 10 days till August 20, which was later extended till August 24.

Following the arrest of Anubrata Mondal a few weeks back, the CBI has been trying to trace the trail of money involved in the cattle smuggling case and has so far come to know that a huge amount of money was being collected from cattle traders in the name of "protection money" and then this money was being diverted to some of the confidants of Anuradha Mondal. The role of Mondal's chartered accountant has also come under the scanner for involvement in the diversion of money.

Meanwhile, as far as the investigation is concerned, while the TMC leader, as well as his bodyguard, has been arrested by the CBI, a chart sheet has been also filed in the case. The agency is also probing the role of Mondal's daughter and the properties acquired by both of them.

(Image: ANI/PTI)