BJP Holds Key CEC Meet On Upcoming Elections; Ticket For Khushbu Sundar In Tamil Nadu?

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a BJP CEC (Central Election Committee) meet with the high command leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi, sources informed Republic Media Network that Khushbu Sundar, who had joined the party a few months ago, will be fielded for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Ex-IPS officer K Annamalai will also be given the ticket for state Assembly polls, sources added.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top brass of the BJP including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Jitendra Singh, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others were also present in the meeting. Top leaders from the respective states were also present at this crucial meeting.

Republic accesses exclusive details of BJP's CEC meeting

As per the information accessed by Republic TV, the saffron party has now ended its discussion on 20 seats of Tamil Nadu as candidates have been decided for 18 out of 20 seats. BJP state president of Tamil Nadu during the meeting discussed the names of all the candidates for almost all seats and the party is soon expected to announce the final list of candidates.

Besides Tamil Nadu, the BJP's Central Election Committee has now finalised its remaining candidates for the Assam polls and Kerala polls. After meeting with BJP CEC in Delhi, Kerala BJP state president K Surendran said, "BJP will fight on 115 seats and our partners will contest on the rest of 25 seats in Kerala. We have recommended the candidature of E Sreedharan." The state president further informed that BJP's list of candidates for Kerala polls is expected to be released on Sunday.

According to sources, the candidates for the last and third phase for 20 seats of Assam have been locked. Meanwhile, the final decision on the names of candidates for the third, fourth, and fifth phase of the West Bengal polls is yet to be taken.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Elections for the 126-seat Assam polls are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2.

