BJP Holds Mega Protest In Kolkata Against TMC Min Akhil Giri For Insulting President Murmu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 21 held a massive protest march against Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Akhil Giri's controversial remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu.

The Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) took out the protest march in College Square in Central Kolkata against Giri's comment, about the safety of women in the state and corruption in government jobs. It was also attended by Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

In the 17-second video clip, Giri, in presence of other Trinamool leaders including the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister, Dr Shashi Panja, was heard commenting on the "looks of the President".

CM Mamata apologises for Giri's remarks on President

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned ministerial colleague Akhil Giri's remarks on President Murmu and apologised for his statement "on behalf of the TMC". She stated that such comments are not in line with her party's culture.

"We respect the President of India. She is a highly respected lady. We condemn the statement made by minister of state Akhil Giri; what he said is wrong. The party has already condemned the statement and has also cautioned Akhil Giri," the CM said at a press conference at the state secretariat.

She also said that TMC does not support Giri's opinion and will take strict action against the Minister if he repeats such mistakes.

"I personally respect President Droupadi Murmu. She is a very nice lady, and I like her a lot. I apologise for Akhil Giri's statement; I apologise on behalf of my party. We have great regard for the President, and making such comments is not part of All India Trinamool Congress culture," she said.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4Bengal