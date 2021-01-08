BJP Holds Mega Rally In Nandigram, Urges West Bengal To Bring An End To TMC 'dictatorship'

In another massive show of strength, BJP held a mega rally in West Bengal's Nandigram on Friday. Senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed the event along with Dilip Ghosh and recently-inducted Suvendu Adhikari. Thousands gathered at the site in support of the saffron part's rally with crowds lining up to almost 3kms from the site.

"I have never seen a sight like this, where despite people's attempts to create chaos, not thousands but lakhs have gathered for support. Do we need a government of Mafias? A government of sand mafias? They call Dilip da a goon? We have to answer them on the day of the polls. We have to tell them who the real goon and mafia is," said Vijayvargiya. "The massive support erupting for BJP is to bring an end to the dictatorship of TMC and to once again create a Sonar Bangla," he added.

JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal

BJP's mega rally comes a day before BJP National President JP Nadda's second visit to the poll-bound state on January 9. Nadda is expected to visit West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on a daylong-visit where he will be launching a campaign aimed at wooing farmers, amid the ongoing protest over the agriculture reforms, as per sources.

JP Nadda's visit to Bengal comes exactly a month after his convoy was attacked when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting on December 10. TMC flag-bearing goons had pelted stones and bricks at the BJP convoy which had resulted in the injury of senior BJP leaders along the likes of Mukul Roy who were a part of the convoy. JP Nadda had escaped unscathed with his car being bulletproof, however, the leader had issued a strong statement during his press conference from Kolkata saying that the party would give a befitting reply to this attack 'democratically' through their victory in the upcoming polls. Bengal will go to polls in April-May 2021.

