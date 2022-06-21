BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meet On Presidential Polls As PM Modi, Nadda Mull Candidate

As the Opposition announced the name of Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections, BJP Parliamentary board convened a meeting to discuss the Presidential elections to be held on July 18 to elect the country's 15th President.

BJP's Parliamentary board meeting began at the party headquarters in Delhi on June 21. PM Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others were present at the meeting.

Yashwant Sinha named the opposition candidate for Presidential elections

Earlier on June 21, Yashwant Sinha, after being appointed as the candidate of the opposition, resigned from the TMC. The leader tweeted, “I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to be the next President?

There were rumours that BJP was mulling Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's name for the 15th President after Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda on June 21 met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of the Parliamentary board meeting on the Presidential elections. Notably, Singh and Nadda have been authorised by the party to deliberate with other political outfits including the opposition to decide on a name for the top constitutional post.

The ruling coalition has 48 per weightage of vote in the electoral college, which gives them a clear advantage of getting their candidate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

