BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meeting To Discuss Strategy For Winter Session Amid Deadlock

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its parliamentary party meeting today, on December 21, at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. The meeting comes as the current winter session of Parliament enters its final week. The BJP Parliamentary Party has requested all BJP members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to attend the meeting, which will discuss the strategy for the rest of the Parliament's winter session.

Earlier, the BJP had released a notice confirming the meeting. The party had noted that the meeting will be held today at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi. The ongoing session has been particularly busy with several bills causing major controversies including the repeal of the farm bills. Now, the ruling BJP is in plans to push the remaining bills in quick succession at the parliament.

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held today

The government had a total of 26 bills to present and the session has not been as productive as they wanted it to be. The BJP will discuss its strategy to forward in the session in order to place maximum bills forward. The party will also discuss the amount of ruckus caused by the opposition in the session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders have all arrived at the Ambedkar International Centre for the meeting.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key ministers in Parliament to discuss the civilian killings in Nagaland, and he also delivered a speech to both Houses on the government's strategy. Apart from that, opposition members of Parliament in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have moved notices in their respective Houses to discuss the 14-person shooting incident.

Cong blames Centre of conspiring to divide Opposition

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and a senior Congress MP, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting, claiming that the Centre's invitation to four Opposition parties to discuss the issue of 12 MPs was "a conspiracy to divide the Opposition".

"On the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, the administration has invited a conference of four Opposition parties. This is a plot to divide the opposition. On this topic, all of the opposition parties are united. We have written to the administration requesting that an all-party meeting be convened," Kharge told media.

However, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi reacted by blaming the opposition for restricting parliament's ability to function. He said that the opposition was boycotting events on purpose to cause problems.

