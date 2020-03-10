'More MLAs Will Quit,' Says Ex-MP Cong Top Brass Bisahulal Singh At BJP's Press Conference

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP held a press conference with Bisahulal Singh - a senior MLA who recently quit the Congress party. Speaking at the conference, the MLA said, "I am not quitting under any pressure. I am giving my resignation by choice." Further, hinting towards the complete fall of the Madhya Pradesh Congress government, he said, "The way the Kamal Nath government is working, in the coming time, several other Congress MLAs will quit and join BJP."

Speaking about why he chose to leave the party, he said, "I am the most senior MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Be it Kamal Nath or anyone, we all had joined Congress together during the Indira Gandhi regime. Even after being the most senior member, they have constantly ignored me. I am extremely sad. I am with Shivraj Singh and I will always be. No one can put me under pressure."

Earlier, Singh had gone "missing", after which he was spotted in Bengaluru recently. He said, "I had gone on a Teerth Yatra. BJP or any other party did not take me anywhere. I was not under any pressure but I have been extremely sad and disappointed. If somebody cannot protect my interests, then why should I be in the party?"

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

Read: HUGE: Ashok Gehlot attacks Jyotiraditya Scindia amid tiff with Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

Kamal Nath writes to Governor

Amid the resignation of the 20 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday has written to the Governor Lalji Tandon, recommending the removal of ministers backing Scindia.

Read: Senior Congress neta & former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi breaks silence on Scindia's resignation

The names of the MLAs mentioned in the letter include Imarti Devi from Dabra constituency, Tulsi Silawat from Sanwer constituency, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi constituency, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori constituency, Pradyumna Singh Tomar from Gwalior constituency, and Dr Prabhuram Choudhary from Sanchi constituency.

Read: SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP & be named RS candidate; MP floor test on March 16

Read: Congress crisis deepens; Kuldeep Bishnoi asks Party to work hard after Scindia quits