The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'More MLAs Will Quit,' Says Ex-MP Cong Top Brass Bisahulal Singh At BJP's Press Conference

Politics

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP held a press conference with Bisahulal Singh -- a senior Congress member who recently quit the party.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP held a press conference with Bisahulal Singh - a senior MLA who recently quit the Congress party. Speaking at the conference, the MLA said, "I am not quitting under any pressure. I am giving my resignation by choice." Further, hinting towards the complete fall of the Madhya Pradesh Congress government, he said, "The way the Kamal Nath government is working, in the coming time, several other Congress MLAs will quit and join BJP."

Speaking about why he chose to leave the party, he said, "I am the most senior MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Be it Kamal Nath or anyone, we all had joined Congress together during the Indira Gandhi regime. Even after being the most senior member, they have constantly ignored me. I am extremely sad. I am with Shivraj Singh and I will always be. No one can put me under pressure." 

Earlier, Singh had gone "missing", after which he was spotted in Bengaluru recently. He said, "I had gone on a Teerth Yatra. BJP or any other party did not take me anywhere. I was not under any pressure but I have been extremely sad and disappointed. If somebody cannot protect my interests, then why should I be in the party?" 

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi.  In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year." 

Read: HUGE: Ashok Gehlot attacks Jyotiraditya Scindia amid tiff with Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

Kamal Nath writes to Governor 

Amid the resignation of the 20 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday has written to the Governor Lalji Tandon, recommending the removal of ministers backing Scindia.

Read: Senior Congress neta & former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi breaks silence on Scindia's resignation

The names of the MLAs mentioned in the letter include Imarti Devi from Dabra constituency, Tulsi Silawat from Sanwer constituency, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi constituency, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori constituency, Pradyumna Singh Tomar from Gwalior constituency, and Dr Prabhuram Choudhary from Sanchi constituency.

Read: SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP & be named RS candidate; MP floor test on March 16

Read: Congress crisis deepens; Kuldeep Bishnoi asks Party to work hard after Scindia quits

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO GOVERNOR
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Madhya Pradesh
CONG CRISIS IN GUJARAT?
Congress
CONGRESS EXPELS SCINDIA
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE