BJP Holds Press Conference; Slams TMC & Candidate Sujata Mondal For Calling SCs 'beggars'

As TMC candidate Sujata Mondal's remark that Scheduled Caste (SC) people are "beggers" by nature has sparked a controversy, BJP on Monday held a press conference. While briefing the media, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam informed that the party had met with the Election Commission of India in Delhi on Sunday and has discussed this matter with the election body. Stating that Sujata Mondal's remark on SC/Dalit people is very shocking and condemnable, the BJP leader said that this statement shows the mentality of the leader and the whole party.

Dushyant Gautam said, "CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been ruling the state for 10 years but it has done nothing for the poor and deprived communities in the state."

BJP holds a press conference

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", Gautam said that the Prime Minister never discriminates against people based on their gender and caste. He also mentioned that the Dalit community in the poll-bound state of Bengal is fully supporting the saffron party and it will take its revenge from the TMC in these West Bengal elections.

Calling Sujata Mondal's comment an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, the BJP leader said that this statement from the ruling party's candidate has come out of frustration. "We urge the ECI to take a strong action against this," he added. He further said that BJP is sure that with the support of Scheduled Castes and other deprived communities, the saffron party is set to form its government in the state.

West Bengal elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: PTI, Republic TV)