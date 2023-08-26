BJP Holds Protest Against Bengal Govt Over Minor's Killing After Rape

The brutal murder of a 15-year-old minor school student after alleged sexual assault in West Bengal has resulted in massive political outrage in the state. The West Bengal BJP cadres on Saturday carried out a huge demonstration against the state government in Siliguri district. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that the accused has been arrested and necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.

Thousands of workers of the Opposition party in the state on Saturday took to streets in Siliguri district and carried out a massive protest against the Mamata Banerjee led state government. The protestors chanted slogans against the Trinamool Congress government over the incidents of crime against women in the state.

Prime accused has been arrested and legal action is being taken, says DCP

DCP, Siliguri Metropolitan Police, Abhishek Gupta, earlier briefed, “The minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri’s Matigara area on Monday, while she was returning home from her school. The person who allegedly attempted to assault the minor girl sexually and then killed her has been arrested.”

The incident surfaced on Monday evening in the Matigara area of Siliguri district, after the body of the 15-year-old girl, who was a student of class 11th, was recovered in a dilapidated house. The incident sent a shock wave across the area triggering political outrage.

As per reports by news agency PTI, the incident took place when the victim was on her way to her home from the school. It is being alleged that the victim was held on her way by the accused and dragged to an abandoned place, where sexual assault was attempted on her. The accused later killed her by smashing her head with a heavy stone and fled the spot.

Later, the police after recovering the body of the deceased, launched a hunt to nab the accused. Based on CCTV footage, cops eventually arrested the suspect. The accused has been identified as Muhammed Abbas (19).

On the other hand, the Gorkha Sewa Sena earlier called a 12-hour bandh in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Saturday, reports the news agency. The protestors demanded trial of the accused in a fast-track court and stringent punishment for him.