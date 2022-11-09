BJP Holds Protest In Karnataka Over Congress Neta's Anti-Hindu Remark; Demands His Sacking

Escalating its attack against Congress, the BJP on Wednesday took to the streets across Karnataka and demanded the resignation of Satish Jarkiholi for his anti-Hindu statements. Staging a protest in Bengaluru, the BJP Yuva Morcha leaders also asked the Congress leader to tender an unconditional apology in regard to his remark. Notably, Jarkiholi stirred a massive controversy by claiming that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but a Persian word and has a vulgar meaning.

The saffron party leaders protesting against Karnataka MLA Satish Jarkiholi further appealed the grand old party to take strict action against its leader and sack him immediately for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. As per the sources, more BJP leaders will also join the protest and more developments are expected. Apart from the BJP, pro-Hindu organisations are also protesting against Jarkiholi's remark.

Meanwhile many Congress leaders have distanced themselves from the controversy and have condemned their party leader over his unfortunate statement. Condemning Satish Jarkiholi for his anti-Hindu remarks, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called the remarks of the Working President of KPCC 'deeply unfortunate' and said that they 'deserve to be rejected'.

Congress' Satish Jarkiholi refuses to apologise

After Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi received a massive backlash over his anti-Hindu statement, he stated that he won't apologise and will step down if he is proven wrong.

"It is not an issue. Some people are making it an issue. What I have said regarding the 'Hindu' word is not my own remark. Many historians and writers have written about it. The word 'Hindu' came from the Persian language," Satish Jarkiholi said while speaking to the media in Belagavi.

The Congress leader further added, "Let everyone prove I’m wrong. If I am wrong, I’ll resign as an MLA and not just apologise for my statement."

Congress leader sparks massive row

Stirring a controversy, Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on November 7 while speaking at a public event claimed that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but is actually a Persian word. The Working President of KPCC and MLA Satish Jarkiholi further went on to say that upon knowing the meaning of the Hindu word one would get ashamed.

"How is the Hindu word yours? It is Persian. When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it," Jarkiholi was heard saying in a video clip that is making rounds on the internet.