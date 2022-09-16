BJP Holds Protest Outside Kolkata Police HQ Against CM Mamata Govt's 'corrupt Practices'

In a breaking development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are staging a protest outside the Kolkata Police Headquarters, in the Lalbazar area, against the state police that is under the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government, for the atrocities done to them by the police during the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan or the March to Nabanna, that took place earlier this week.

It is alleged by the BJP that their workers were subject to assault with lathi charge and water cannons by the police, while they were marching against the West Bengal Government in the state's capital, Kolkata, on September 13.

Prior to the BJP-led 'Nabanna Chalo' march in West Bengal on September 13, the Bengal police barricaded the roads and used water cannons to stop the protesters from moving forward. The policemen also resorted to baton charges to bring the situation under control. Following police action, the BJP workers also escalated their protest.

Notably, a number of BJP leaders, including the party's state chief Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, who took part in the march, were detained by police along with their supporters.

BJP's Anirban Ganguly during a press conference on September 15 claimed that, "The West Bengal Police is working hand in glove with the Mamata government." During the conference, Ganguly also showed photos wherein the police can be seen pelting stones at the peaceful protesters and lathi-charging women.

BJP holds protest outside West Bengal Assembly against crackdown on rally

Following the dramatic events that took place in West Bengal during the BJP's "Nabanna Chalo" rally, the saffron party camp protested in the state Assembly on Thursday against the Mamata Banerjee-led administration over the harsh police actions taken against its leaders and workers. A ruckus was caused when Mamata Banerjee's TMC leaders held a counter-protest outside the state Assembly while BJP leaders were heard shouting anti-TMC slogans.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, and other BJP leaders were seen raising slogans at the state government for allegedly allowing the West Bengal police to "assault" BJP supporters as they made their way to Nabanna, a rally which was organised in protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Image: ANI