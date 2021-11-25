BJP in HC as Kolkata civic polls announced

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday mentioned before the Calcutta High Court that the poll schedule for Kolkata Municipal Corporation was announced by the State Election Commission despite a petition seeking that polls to all municipal bodies in West Bengal be held on a single day being heard by it.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the lawyer for petitioner Pratap Banerjee, BJP West Bengal vice-president, to state the grievances in the form of an affidavit.

It said that the hearing of the matter will be held on Monday as earlier scheduled.

BJP's counsel submitted that the schedule for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election on December 19 was announced on Thursday despite its petition being heard before the high court.

The SEC announced the schedule for the polls on the basis of a state government notification, declaring the date for the KMC election.

The BJP claimed that it amounted to disregard of the proceedings before the court, in which the hearing was first held on November 16.

The division bench had on Wednesday said that it will hear the BJP's petition on November 29.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General SN Mookherjee submitted that the SEC's affidavit submitted before the court earlier this week contains everything regarding holding of elections to municipal bodies where it is pending.

He submitted that by April 30, 2022, the election process to all municipal bodies is intended to be completed. PTI AMR SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)