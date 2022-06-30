BJP In 'no Rush' To Stake Claim In Maharashtra; Devendra Fadnavis To Travel To Delhi First

With the exit of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, decks are clear for a change of guard in Maharashtra, however, the BJP is in no hurry to stake the claim, and is waiting for a go-ahead from the party leadership.

When asked about the BJP's course of action, Maharashtra party chief Chandrakant Patil said, "BJP is a pan-India party, and decisions are taken after deliberations with the national leadership."

Patil told Republic TV that the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. "Then we will take things forward. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil added.

On whether Fadnavis would be named as the next Chief Minister, Patil said, "A vacuum has been created after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, which needs to be filled. But nothing has been decided in that direction."

Uddhav Thackeray resigns, Aghadi govt collapses

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister, a day before the scheduled floor test in the state Assembly. The rebellion by Eknath Shinde and the 50 MLAs supported by him, toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state.

Following Thackeray's address, in which he accused the BJP of orchestrating his government's collapse, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, "Uddhav Thackeray is the biggest liar. We have been with him for 39 years. He is a selfish man who does not think beyond his family. Whatever he has done today (resignation), was in his self-interest."

Meanwhile, BJP's Ram Kadam claimed that Thackeray did not step into Chief Minister's office more than five times, during his 2.5 years tenure. "We have been seeing him on Facebook for the past 3 years, never on the ground," he told Republic.

Shinde confirms ‘discussion with BJP on ministerial posts soon'

The BJP is set to form the next government in the state with the support of Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several independents who had earlier backed the government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Shinde on Thursday announced that discussions with BJP on ministerial posts in the new Maharashtra government will take place soon. Taking to Twitter, Shinde asserted that his focus would remain on the overall development of Maharashtra following the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.