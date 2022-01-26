'BJP Instigated': YSRCP As Cops Detain Activists Attempting To Unfurl Flag At Jinnah Tower

After some members of a pro-Hindu group tried to unfurl the Tricolour at Jinnah Circle Tower in Karnataka's Guntur, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Lella Appi Reddy accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating the people by raking communal issues. He alleged that BJP has been making contentious statements about razing down the monument for the past two weeks.

"The uncalled and unwarranted attention a few miscreants drew by storming towards the Jinnah tower in the pretext of 73rd Republic Day is very unfortunate," YSRCP leader said adding, "BJP is trying to instigate the people by raking communal issues. BJP over the past two weeks has been making contentious statements of razing down the monument. In this pretext, a fence was raised and police security was beefed for the citizens' safety."

He said that Jinnah Tower is a landmark monument on Mahatma Gandhi road in Guntur city as a symbol of peace and harmony. Appi Reddy informed that the tower was constructed when Mahatma Gandhi and Jinnah had visited the city before Independence for one of the Congress meetings.

The YSRCP leader questioned as to if the BJP was against it, why did it not take any action when it had formed government in alliance with the TDP from 1999 to 2004 and against it from 2014 to 2019.

"The BJP leader P. Manikyala Rao held the endowment portfolio back then. Why didn’t he change the name if BJP were so keen on it? In the pretext of Republic Day, the miscreants had stormed towards the Jinnah tower, with their intentions not known. Hence, with people’s safety as the most priority, they had to be detained," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Police detain activists attempting to unfurl Tricolour at Jinnah Tower

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a group of activists for attempting to unfurl the Tricolour on Jinnah Tower in the Guntur district. According to sources, when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the Indian National flag on the Jinnah Circle Tower, police personnel who were deployed at the site opposed the move and took them into custody. BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar condemned the police action and questioned whether Jinnah Circle in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh is part of the Republic of India or not.

Image: Twitter/@Leela_Appireddy/@Sunil_Deodhar