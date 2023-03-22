BJP Intensifies Attack On AAP Govt Over Delhi Budget, Says ‘Nothing For Health Sector’

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government presented its annual Budget, BJP on Wednesday took a dig at AAP claiming that the Budget holds nothing for the health sector. The saffron party further attacked the Delhi government over the condition of schools and colleges in the national capital and said that in the last few years no new school and college was built in Delhi by the Kejriwal government.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, “Despite allotting a Budget of 70 crores, why no new school and college was built in the national capital? I am shocked that no school was created in Delhi in the last seven-eight years. In fact, a few have been closed. I just want to ask them where is the money going?”

“The transport sector in Delhi is degrading day by day. The roads in the national capital have become unsafe for travelling with the old DTC buses running on the same roads. Why no new buses are being introduced by the AAP government,” he questioned.

Alleging that the Delhi Budget has nothing for the common man, the BJP leader intensified his attack on AAP and said that there was nothing for the health sector in the Delhi Budget that was presented on Wednesday.

CM Kejriwal hails Delhi Budget

Highlighting the key takeaways of the Delhi Budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the Budget presented by Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot and termed it 'historical'. “We will together build a modern Delhi. This Budget is aimed at creating clean, beautiful and modern Delhi,” he said.

In a press conference post the presentation of the Budget, Kejriwal said, “All anti-corruption measures, faceless services, doorstep delivery of services will continue in the national capital.”

Amid the ongoing clash between the Centre and the Delhi government, Chief Minister Kejriwal again reiterated that the central government is giving ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Delhi and has reduced its share in central taxes.

'Delhi missed Manish Sisodia'

Addressing a press conference post the presentation of the Budget, Kejriwal said that Delhi missed its former Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Asserting that the work started by Sisodia will be carried on at double the speed, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo said, “ Delhiites are ‘missing’ Manish Sisodia on the day of the budget presentation.”

Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, had been presenting the AAP government's budget ever since the party came to power in Delhi.

Highlights of Delhi Budget

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the Delhi budget on Wednesday for the year 2023-2024 worth Rs 78,800 crore in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and made major announcements in various sectors. Presenting the Budget, Gahlot made some key announcements related to environment, automobile, healthcare, transport and social welfare departments.

Here are some of the highlights from the Delhi budget for 2023-2024: