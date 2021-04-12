BJP Intensifies Campaign Strategy For Kolkata, To Hold 2000 Mini Sabhas In Urban Areas

The battle for West Bengal has been further intensified as BJP, which is aiming to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee led government, will be ramping up its campaign strategy focusing on 40 seats spread across the greater Kolkata region. The saffron party is said to organise a massive public outreach campaign by organising more than 2000 mini sabhas in order to reach out to the different communities of Kolkata for which various national and local leaders will participate in the sabhas. This massive effort is being taken to share the vision of the BJP for Kolkata and the state.

Need more focus on urban areas: BJP's internal survey

Sources have stated that according to an internal survey done by the saffron party, the BJP's cadre has been active and doing well in the rural areas, however, the survey requires the party to reach out more to the urban as well as the semi-urban areas. Hence, a different strategy, more of one to one contact and personalised communication will be conducted by the BJP in the metropolitan as well as other semi-urban areas.

This aggressive campaigning has been planned by the BJP despite the back to back public rallies and roadshows held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others inducing thousands of people to attend the rallies in large numbers.

While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2. The state has been reeling under political violence with hundreds of workers of both parties combined have been killed in the violence. BJP has claimed more than 130 of its workers have been killed for which it has held TMC responsible for the violence. Moreover, almost every leader of the saffron party has come under attack during their visits to West Bengal. Convoys of JP Nadda, Amit Shah, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh have been attacked with Ghosh receiving injuries in the recent attack.

In the bipolar contest between the TMC and the BJP, leaders of both parties have been embroiled in controversies by making controversial statements making the elections murkier by the day. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made a provocative call for gherao of the Central Forces personnel, for which the Election Commission has banned her from campaigning for 24 hours. The BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee for the Cooch Behar violence where four people were killed due to CRPF firing after hundreds of people surrounded the Central Paramilitary Forces and attempted to snatch their weapons, compelling the forces to open fire in self-defence.