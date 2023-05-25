BJP Invites Oppn For Parliament Inauguration Inspite Boycott, 'Why Oppose National Pride?'

Amid the Parliament inauguration row, BJP on Thursday invited the opposition parties to attend the ceremony post their boycott announcement. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that Congress including other opposition parties ought to come to the inauguration as it is the Parliament of the nation.

While addressing a press briefing, Ravi Shankar stated, "The new parliament is the symbol of Indian tradition. I would like to invite the opposition parties that they should come as for the first time post-independence such a powerful legacy has been constructed. Congress has never even visited the Statue of Unity. Opposition is opposing the ceremony only because this Parliament has been constructed under the governance of Prime Minister Modi".

"This inauguration is the proud moment for the whole nation this is the Parliament of the country and they must come".

The BJP leader refused to respond in connection with the recent PIL filed in the Supreme Court over the Parliament inauguration.

The preparations for the inauguration ceremony are in full swing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the newly built Parliament building to the nation on May 28, Sunday.

The divisive politics over the inauguration has intensified as a total of 20 political parties have decided to boycott the ceremony. The controversy erupted when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building and not President Droupadi Murmu. Rahul Gandhi's comments were just the beginning of a barrage of attacks from the opposition. The parties argued that it is the President who makes the Parliament along with the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and House of the People (Lok Sabha).

Parliament Row Reaches Supreme Court

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court urging to pass an order directing the President of India to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Advocate CR Jaya Sukin as party-in-person stated that the Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises the President and the two Houses - Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha(House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha.

The petitioner has filed this writ petition urging the Top court to issue a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India. The Petitioner further stated that the Lok Sabha Secretariat has violated Indian Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.