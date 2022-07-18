BJP Invokes Sonia Handing Hamid Ansari's VP Papers As Congress Asks 'Candidate Kaun Hai?'

After Congress' Jairam Ramesh aimed a dig at Jagdeep Dhankar and asked 'Candidate kaun hai?', BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya hit back at him and called Jairam Ramesh a 'new kid on the block'.

Congress took a swipe at Jagdeep Dhankhar after he filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate on Monday. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video where Dhankar can be seen standing next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked "Candidate Kaun Hai?" (Who is the Candidate?).

In response to this, Malviya shared an old pic of Sonia Gandhi handing over the Vice President nomination papers of Hamid Ansari and asked 'Candidate kaun hai?'

He reminded Jairam Ramesh of how he described Sonia Gandhi as 'Rabri Devi' in the past in an attempt to make his presence felt within the party.

Malviya further stated that he will end up damaging the image of Congress more than Randeep Surjewala. Earlier this month, Congress appointed Jairam Ramesh as the AICC general secretary in charge of communication, publicity, and media, replacing Randeep Surjewala.

Congress vs BJP over 'Candidate Kaun Hai?'

In yet another tweet, Ramesh targeted the Central government and stated that the Rajya Sabha session was adjourned for the day when the opposition demanded discussion over the new GST rates.

Congress double standards exposed

Earlier this week, Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Centre over the Parliament order against demonstrations and certain words being categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. His shout was to no avail as it eventually ended up in Congress getting exposed for its double standards.

On July 15, a notice was issued by the Parliament security office stating that any sort of demonstrations, dharna, or religious ceremony will not be allowed within the limits of Parliament House. Responding to the order, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted the order and gave a cryptic caption which said, "Vishguru's latest salvo— D(h)arna Mana Hai!"

Exposing the double standards of the Congress government, Republic TV accessed an order issued by the Parliament in 2009 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. The notice was repeated word by word in another order issued in 2021.

The only difference in the 2022 order is the usage of the word 'cannot' instead of 'requested'. Moreover, the Lok Sabha Secretariat clarified that such guidelines are issued before every session of the Parliament and it is a routine affair, as opposed to what has been alleged by Congress and other parties.

Amid opposition's uproar over unparliamentary words, Congress-led UPA's 'Expunged List' from 2012 was also accessed. Interestingly, the list expunges commonly used words such as ashamed, falsehood, corrupt, nonsense, bundles of lies, fool, lawlessness, liar, cheating, looted, dishonest, dishonesty, fraudulent, mad, mislead, goons, James Bond and bribe among others.

Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination for Vice-Presidential Elections

On Monday, former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination as a candidate for the Vice Presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. He was accompanied by top BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers, and BJP allies. It is pertinent to note that Dhankhar will be contesting against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

