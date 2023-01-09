'BJP Is Afraid Of Mahagathbandhan': Tejashwi Yadav Says All Well Between JDU,RJD In Bihar

"Our alliance is not new," said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, as comments by the opposition continue to pour in about the Mahagathbandhan's future. Speaking to the media, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader highlighted how in the past, party supremo Lalu Yadav with Janata Dal-United's Nitish Kumar had forged an alliance, and they have again joined hands.

"It has been done again for the state and good governance but BJP is afraid of our alliance," said Tejashwi, purportedly in retaliation to the statements made by the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi. A day ago, Modi, a Member of Parliament, had pointed out how Tejashwi was 'well-aware of Nitish Kumar being a habitual turncoat'.

JDU, which came to power with the BJP post the 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar, stepped out of the National Democratic Alliance in August this year. The party then tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake a claim in the government in the state, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav being sworn in as his deputy.

Cracks in Mahagathbandhan?

RJD leader Sudhakar Singh tendered his resignation from the Cabinet after Nitish Kumar reprimanded him for his statement at a public rally in Kaimur. In the said statement, the son of Jagdanand Singh, the President of the Bihar unit of RJD, elaborated on the widespread corruption in the Ministry of Agriculture. He had claimed that there were many 'thieves' in the Ministry, and by virtue of him being the Minister, he was the 'Sardar'. He had also claimed that there were many 'Sardars' above him.

However, in a fresh attack on Tuesday, Sudhakar had compared Nitish Kumar to 'Shikhandi' – a eunuch character in Mahabharata – and said he has no standing of his own. The RJD MLA demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

Taking 'strong exception' to the former Cabinet Minister's remarks against Bihar's Chief Minister, Deputy CM said the comment was "unacceptable" and tantamount to supporting the BJP. When asked whether the party would take disciplinary action against Singh, he labelled the matter as ''serious'' and averred that it had been brought to the notice of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However, later in the day, in a bid to assuage Sudhakar and Jagdanand Singh, Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav reached the Patna-based headquarters of the party. Tej Pratap presented a bouquet of flowers to Jagdanand Singh and even shared pictures on social media.