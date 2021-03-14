‘BJP Is Confused, Assam Will Slip Out Of Their Hands’: Bhupesh Baghel Attacks Sonowal Govt

Ahead of Assembly elections in Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress' senior observer Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the ruling BJP alleging that it has failed to deliver on its 2016 poll promises.

Attacking the BJP government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam, Baghel said, "they had promised to seal Bangladesh border, construct Expressways on both sides of Brahmaputra river and raise daily wages of tea garden workers, but they didn't. BJP ka nasha utar gaya hai (BJP's intoxication has ended) They have failed to deliver promises," said Baghel.

He claimed that the ruling party is 'confused' and Assam is going to slip out of their hands. "They (BJP) don't have an agenda. They should first decide whether Sarbananda Sonowal has been the Chief Minister for the last five years in Assam, or is it Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP is confused and Assam is going to slip out of their hands," the Congress leader stated. READ | Rajnath Singh to kickstart campaigns in poll-bound Assam from Sunday

The first phase nominations for Assam polls have been completed and nominations for the second phase are now in full swing. All political parties have entered the electoral arena with their respective strategy. The term of the 14th legislative assembly of Assam will end on May 31. The Assembly elections for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27.

In 2016, the BJP created history by forming its government for the first time in Assam and ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP, along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the Assam Assembly. While the saffron party bagged 60 seats, AGP won 14 and BPF 12 seats. Congress, on the other hand, managed to win only 26 seats despite three straight terms under the leadership of late CM Tarun Gogoi.

Assam Assembly poll battle

This time around, the Assam Congress unit has joined hands with five political parties including All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(Marxist), CPI(Marxist-Leninist), and Anchalik Gana Morcha, to oust the Sonowal government from power.

Meanwhile, BJP is relying heavily on Central leadership to return to power again in the state. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda paid a visit to the state and addressed the huge gatherings in the run-up for polls.

(With inputs from ANI)