'BJP Is Defaming Universities' Says, BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria

Commenting on HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's 'Universities becoming political hub' remark, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said the universities are being attacked by BJP and that the party has also tried to interfere with the academic curriculum through their policies. He slammed BJP for defaming the Universities in India.

Reacting to a viral video which showed Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh telling anti-CAA protesters to "go to Pakistan", Bhadoria said the statement is the "real heart and mind" of the BJP.