'BJP Is Digressing Chinese Intrusion In Arunachal Pradesh'; Cong Questions PM's Silence

The Congress on Sunday again cornered the BJP government and sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged reports of the increased Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh along the border area. The opposition party had sought an explanation from PM Narendra Modi over his prolonged ‘silence’ on the issue.

While attacking the incumbent BJP-led NDA government, Congress’ National spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi stated that the saffron party which schools everyone on nationalism in the country, can be seen digressing from addressing the issues that are pertinent to national security. Calling the alleged Chinese intrusion a threat to India's integrity and sovereignty, the Congress leader shared satellite images of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that China has built a village inside the Indian territory and the village has extended up to six to seven kilometres inside the Indian mainland and has at least 60 home-like structures.

Congress questions PM Modi's silence on Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh; accuses BJP of digressing issue

In a series of allegations against the Centre, Singhvi added that China President Xi Jinping had visited the area recently. He said that visited a few kilometres north of the village a few days ago.

While addressing the press, Singhvi said, "We condemn the prime minister's silence. It is culpable. It is a negative eloquence which we can do without. It is inexcusable.” The government has yet to respond to the situation, Prime Minister Modi must address the matter and inform the country about the efforts he is taking, the Congress leader demanded. "We don't understand this definition is national security, where you berate, browbeat, intimidate the whole country on national security issues and keep silent on these kinds of things," Singhvi added.

Accusing PM Modi of ‘deliberately digressing’ from addressing the potential threat, he claimed that the Prime Minister did not utter a word regarding the reports threatening of intrusions in January 2019 and September- October 2021. "It is a sad case of deliberate distortion, digression and diversion on an issue affecting India's integrity and sovereignty," he alleged, lashing out at the Centre.

LIVE: Congress Party Briefing by @DrAMSinghvi at the AICC HQ.

https://t.co/wVUpeIhlWT — Congress (@INCIndia) November 21, 2021

Satellite images produced by the Senior Congress leader were taken from professional sources, and purportedly highlighted images of the same area in Arunachal Pradesh in April 2019 and then in September 2021, where some structures or habitats were built up.

He extended his argument further and recalled a statement made in Parliament by BJP MP Tapir Gao of Arunachal Pradesh over a year ago, in which he claimed that the second Dokalam would be held in Arunachal Pradesh. He claimed that if not the opposition party, the BJP should at least listen to its own MP.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI, ANI