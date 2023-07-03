BJP Is Loud When It Wins But 'crumbles And Croaks When It Loses': Congress Over LoP In Karnataka

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing its legislature party leader in Karnataka despite the assembly session beginning Monday, saying this BJP is loud when it wins but "crumbles and croaks when it loses".

Following its loss to the Congress in the state polls, the BJP is yet to elect its leader in the assembly, with its central leaders weighing their options.

BJP president J P Nadda has appointed Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party general secretary Vinod Tawde as central observers for the election of the leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly starts today. For the first time since 1952 both in the state and in the country too the session begins without the main opposition -- in this case the BJP -- announcing its legislature leader." "This BJP is loud when it wins but crumbles and croaks when it loses," he said.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said the BJP not having elected the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly shows there is groupism in that outfit and dubbed it as the "most indisciplined" political party.