'BJP Is North-Indian Party, Congress Confined To Just Few States': TRS' KT Rama Rao

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday claimed that at present, India doesn’t have any party that has a presence all over the country. The Telangana Minister of Urban Development and Planning overlooked the presence of the BJP in various states and claimed that the saffron party has no footprints in the south and highlighted that the BJP is only in power in one state in the south - Karnataka.

KT Rama Rao further slammed Congress and asserted that the grand old party has lost its national party status owing to its current political debacle involving election drubbing and infighting.

'No National Party in India': KT Rama Rao

"Today, there is no party in India that can call itself a national party. If you look at BJP, it is present in only one state in the South. If you consider Congress a national party, we know its condition in the UP and other states."

He further added that the BJP is a north-Indian party and the Congress is limited to a few states. His comments came ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking further on the issue, KT Rama Rao asserted that every political party should present their agendas and policies to people in different states, and people should decide which party is big or small.

"I think there is no national party in India. BJP is a North Indian party, while the Congress is confined to a few states. I think every political party should present their respective agendas before the people. People will decide which party is big & which is small," he said. Minister KTR's comments are in line with TRS President KC Rao's calls to unite opposition parties and take on the mighty BJP.

Ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in the state for next year, the TRS has been taking potshots at the opposition BJP. In a cryptic jibe, Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao in a cryptic jibe launched fresh salvos at the opposition BJP and accused the saffron party of 'trying to stir communal tension' in the state.

While giving a stern warning to those ‘who are trying to make political gains by dividing people based on religion and caste,’ TRS working President Rama Rao stated that the CM KC Rao-led TRS administration will deal with an iron fist with such elements and they will not be spared if found guilty of stoking communal conflicts in the state.

His remarks came in the light of a series of incidents of communal violence that have been recorded across various states in the past two weeks. Ahead of polls, TRS has alleged that some anti-social elements have been trying to deplete the social harmony of the state.