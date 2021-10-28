Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Vice President Luizinho Falerio spoke to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. Luizinho Falerio had recently quit the Congress party and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Faleiro claimed that Goa for the last 10 to 15 years is 'going backward' when it comes to progress, development, human resource indicators, economic indicators and good governance. The TMC leader has stated that considering the several issues, the people of Goa are looking for a change.

"The people of Goa have accepted that the only credible change is the Trinamool Congress," said Luizinho Falerio.

Faleiro said that there is an ongoing political movement in Goa and asserted that people have expections as Mamata Banerjee will visit the state. Hailing the TMC supremo, the party leader remarked that 'Mamata Banerjee is looked at as a fighter'. He maintained that the TMC is the only credible opposition to the 'BJP juggernaut'.

"When the country is going through a total economic meltdown, it is seen by the people of Goa and the rest of the country that the only credible opposition to the BJP juggernaut is Mamata Banerjee," said Luizinho Faleiro.

Luizinho Faleiro on TMC's 'chargesheet' against BJP

The Trinamool Congress had released a 'chargesheet' against the incumbent BJP government in Goa. When asked about it, Faleiro claimed that it was 'people's chargesheet'. He added that the chargesheet represents the demands and the problems of the people of Goa. He claimed that the party has been asking the people about their issues and demands based on which the chargesheet has been made. In addition, he asserted that there are issues like economic crisis, mining crisis, unemployment, farmers' issues.

"Since the TMC has come to Goa, we have been moving to all the four corners of the state asking people about their problems, expectations and popular aspirations. Based on that this chargesheet is prepared and it represents the demands, aspirations and problems of Goa," the former Goa CM added. "People are suffering and we have failed on all fronts," he said.

'BJP is rattled with TMC's arrival in Goa'

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Faleiro stated that it is rattled as the TMC wants to contest the Goa assembly elections. He said that every party, since the liberation of Goa has the right to come forward and present its policies and programs. However, he alleged that the BJP has started a tirade against the TMC.

"Ever since the TMC came to Goa, the BJP has started a tirade. They removed our posters, hoardings and flags and put the flags of Union Home Minister who was visiting us," the TMC VP said

The TMC Vice President also alleged that the state government led by the BJP did not allow TMC to interact with the press. Faleiro has hit out at the BJP and said that it displays the culture of intolerance, hatred, vengence and vendetta which does not belong in a democracy. In his concluding remarks, Luizinho Falerio said that the Constitution gives an opportunity to everyone and remarked that people of Goa are supporting the TMC.

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.

