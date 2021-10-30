'BJP Is Scared,' Says TMC After Tripura Govt Changes Venue Of Abhishek Banerjee's Rally

The ruling BJP in Tripura is 'scared' of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is looking to make inroads in the neighbouring state, said the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, after his venue for a public rally in Agartala, was changed on Saturday.

The venue of the rally was earlier set to be held at Rabindra Bhawan on Sunday. However, the administration cancelled the venue citing 'probable traffic congestion.' Now, the TMC leader's rally will be held at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was summoned to West Agartala Police Station under Section 41 A of CrPC on Saturday.

After visiting the police station, Ghosh said, "BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee. They delayed Abhishek Banerjee's Agartala visit. But Abhishek will come tomorrow and the meeting will be held abiding by all rules and regulations. BJP is hatching all kinds of conspiracies. They have made RTPCR mandatory for West Bengal. But why is there discrimination? Why is it not required for people visiting from Delhi and Assam? It is because their own leaders can enter Tripura."

New COVID-19 guidelines for travellers in Tripura

A negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report is mandatory to enter Tripura for travellers from states with a high positivity rate, irrespective of their vaccination status, said an order issued by the state government on Friday. The order will come in effect from Sunday, October 30.

"It is hereby informed that from October 30 onwards, negative test report for COVID-19 done by RT-PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hours prior to journey is required for entry into the state through airport/railway station/Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district having positivity rate of 5% or more as on October 26 (Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status," read the order.

In case a negative report is not available, the passenger will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the entry point as per state government norms. The order instructs the authorities to ensure strict implementation of instructions.

The election to 20 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation, in all the eight districts, is scheduled to be held on November 25. The TMC is trying to make inroads into Tripura ahead of the 2023 elections in the state and senior party leaders have been visiting the state to expand the party’s base.

(With inputs from agency)