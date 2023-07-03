BJP Is The 'most Indisciplined Party': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the BJP yet to elect the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly shows there is groupism in that outfit and dubbed it as the "most indisciplined" political party.

"It clearly shows that there is groupism among them," he told reporters in response to a question.

The BJP calls itself as a disciplined party but it's the "most indisciplined party", Siddaramaiah alleged.

The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Monday with the BJP yet to elect its leader in the lower House.

The BJP president J P Nadda has appointed Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party general secretary Vinod Tawde as central observers for the election.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the two central leaders will be visiting the state to oversee the election of the party's leader in the state assembly by its MLAs.

Following its loss to the Congress in the state polls, the BJP is yet to elect its leader in the Assembly, with its central leaders weighing their options.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is one of the contenders as the BJP deliberates to decide whether it should stick to the old guard or put faith in a new leader while balancing the caste equation in the state.

In the May elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress was swept to power with 135 seats while the BJP won 66 and the JD(S) 19.