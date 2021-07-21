BJP Issues Clarification On Oxygen Data, Slams Opposition For 'misleading The Nation'

The government on Tuesday had informed Rajya Sabha that no deaths were recorded due to the lack of oxygen during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. Following the Centre's admission, several opposition parties in the country fumed over the claim thereby leading to the massive backlash towards the BJP. Responding to the issue, BJP leader and the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference hit out at the opposition parties.

BJP's Sambit Patra hits out at Opposition

Addressing the media, Patra stated that the issue was sensitive and also mentioned that the government had urged parties to refrain from engaging in politics. Patra condemned the politics over COVID-19 and hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Aam Aadmi Party. Patra further read out the Centre's answer regarding COVID-19 deaths and the oxygen crisis. He added that three things should be focused on in the answer.

"First of all, the Centre has clearly said that Health is a state and a union territory subject. Secondly, Centre says that we don't generate the data, we only collect it from the states and UTs. The Centre further says that we have issued guidelines for states to report the COVID-19 deaths," said Sambit Patra "Centre says that no state or UT has sent any data related to the deaths specifically due to the oxygen shortage. That is why no data was reported," added Patra

There are 3 things one must pay attention to in the reply given by the Govt. Centre says that Health is a State/UT subject. It says that it just collects the data sent by States/UTs, it doesn't generate data: Sambit Patra, BJP on Centre's reply on deaths due to shortage of oxygen pic.twitter.com/IMnKts6YvB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sambit Patra referred to the incident on the intervening night of April 23-24 at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital. He stated that oxygen crisis was reported from the national capital following which Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP held a press conference resorting to politics.

"Arvind Kejriwal did politics very next day and the matter went to Delhi HC. The HC directed the Delhi government to form a committee after which AAP formed a 4-member committee on April 28 to find out the reason behind the death of these 21 people," said Sambit Patra

Citing the committee's report, Patra revealed that it did not complain about oxygen support to the Delhi High Court. Patra added that the AAP committee informed HC that there was no shortage. " The report submitted by that committee cites that there was no mention of oxygen shortage," said Patra. Patra slammed Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for changing their stand during the press conference and during the report submission to the High Court.

"The report was also published by the media. As per the report, many patients had co-morbidities like heart disease and diabetes," claimed Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra slams Congress, Shiv Sena

Directing his attack towards Rahul Gandhi, Sambit Patra stated that Rahul Gandhi's party is also a part of the Maharashtra government. Speaking about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Patra added that it is shocking that the Sena is engaging in politics and lying. Presenting an affidavit by the Maharashtra government to the Bombay HC, Patra claimed that it mentions that no deaths were reported due to shortage of oxygen in the state.

"No patient has died due to oxygen shortage, the Maharashtra government told the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court," he added

Patra heavily came down on the Chattisgarh government which is led by Congress and added that it made a similar claim. The BJP leader informed that the state government revealed that no patient died due to a shortage of oxygen. He questioned Rahul Gandhi and hit out at him for engaging in politics. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Patra asserted that he is working like a 'Twitter troll' throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi doing such politics?" asked Patra "Rahul Gandhi is misleading the nation. I urge the media to expose these people and question them," he added

'Congress, AAP absent in meeting on third wave of COVID-19'

Concluding his address, Sambit Patra criticised the grand old party and the AAP for its absence from PM Modi's meeting on the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patra alleged that the parties missed the meeting and would later engage in politics. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's absence from the meeting and maintained that the Congress leader works like a 'Twitter troll'.