BJP Issues Explanation Notice To Ex-MLC Randhawa For 'reckless Remarks Against Kashmiris'

The J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued an explanation notice to former MLC Vikram Randhawa over his contentious remarks against Kashmiris, asking him to issue a public apology for his 'reckless' statements. In a letter to Randhawa, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee Sunil Sethi and members S. Virenderjeet Singh and N.D.Rajwal announced that they were launching disciplinary proceedings against him based on the directions of J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina over his 'indisciplined statement' in the viral video.

The J&K BJP demanded that Randhawa explain his position before the committee within 48 hours and not address media in any form as long as the proceedings against him are pending.

"A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred promoting remarks against particular Community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought to disrupt and embarrass the party. Such type of conduct is likely to dent the public image of the party. As a senior leader and former legislator, it is expected of you to conduct yourself in public in a manner that is as per party principles," the explanation notice by Sunil Sethi read.

It further said, "A very strict and serious view of your reckless and indisciplined statement in the video has been taken by party president Sh. Ravinder Raina and the Disciplinary Committee of Bhartiya Janata Party has been asked by Party President to initiate Disciplinary Proceedings against you. Earlier Disciplinary Proceedings against you have also not created the desired impact on your public conduct."

"You are directed through this notice to explain your position within 48 hours to Disciplinary Committee on the issue and also advised to immediately issue public apology on the matter pending the conclusion of Disciplinary Proceedings against you. You are also directed not to address media in any form till Proceedings are pending against you," it concluded.

Mehbooba Mufti demands action against Randhawa

Earlier today, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the BJP questioning why action had not been initiated against Vikram Randhawa. Taking to Twitter, Mufti remarked that while students were charged with sedition for 'cheering the winning teams', no action had been taken against an ex-BJP MLA who called for 'genocide' against Kashmiris.

No action taken against an ex BJP MLA who calls for genocide of Kashmiris & to skin them alive. But J&K students are charged with sedition for merely cheering the winning team. India is surely the mother of all democracies. @JmuKmrPolice @OfficeOfLGJandK https://t.co/71BoNvixni — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 1, 2021

In a viral video, the former MLC had lashed out at the students who had supported Pakistan during the T20 WC match against India saying, "Not only should their degrees be cancelled, their citizenship should also be cancelled. They should be beaten up."

The BJP leader had also gone on to pass several other condemnable remarks against members of a particular community.