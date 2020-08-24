BJP Issues First Response On Sonia Gandhi Retaining Cong Chief Post, Say ‘this Is The SOP’

As Congress returned back to square one on Monday evening with Sonia Gandhi continuing as the party's interim President, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan labelled the recent development as a 'circus' within the grand old party. Vadakkan, a former Congress leader himself, remarked that the party's idea of democracy is as 'weak' as their ideology. He added that since the Gandhi family has stakes in the party it will never let go of the leadership.

'They have failed as an Opposition'

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Vadakkan said, "We in the BJP have our hands full, we are in the midst of a pandemic. We are not concerned with what circuses are going in Congress. These are all self-created self goals that they are doing. People of India are fully aware of what is happening there and we will teach them a fitting reply. They have failed as an Opposition."

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had reportedly expressed her will to discontinue as the party's interim chief. Following her remarks, several party leaders requested her to continue as the chief. However, after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party announced that would continue as the interim President. As per sources, elections will be held to the post in the next 6 months.

Furthermore, Vadakkan said, "This circus will go on. The mother will continue sitting there and will wait for the son to come back to power. This is the Standard Operating Procedure and nothing new."

"They could have done some course correction but this profit-making unit which is the Congress party, the stakes are there. So they are not going to leave control of the management. If anybody has any dream or that there could be any democratic set up running - their talk of democracy is as weak as their ideology," he added.

Congress leaders demand change

Reportedly, several Congress leaders wrote to the Congress president on August 12 calling for sweeping changes in the party's functioning. As per suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, more than 300 leaders representing all regions and states are signatories to the letter. Some of the senior leaders who have reportedly signed the letter include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Mukul Wasnik, Jitin Prasada, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Prithviraj Chavan. The dissent seems to have paved for two factions within the party - with some leaders urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as the chief while others demanding a change in the leadership or the revival of the grand old party.

