BJP Issues Legal Notice Against National Conference Neta’s 'Parivarvaad-Corruption' Charge

Bhartiya Janta Party on Monday issued a notice to National Conference leader Surinder Chaudhary over his 'Parivarvaad-Corruption' tweet on BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina and BJP General Secretary Ashok Kaul on July 11, hours before joining Omar Abdullah’s camp.

Speaking to Republic, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina said that seven days time is being given to Surinder Chaudhary to tender unconditional apology or face civil and legal suite as he defamed my public image by making baseless allegations.

In the notice to the Surinder Chaudhary, Advocate Navyug Sethi, on behalf of BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, stated, "On going through the said tweet, my client was shocked to see that you have directly and clearly levelled allegations, knowing them to be false and malicious, of corruption and dynasty-based politics on my client, only aimed at defaming my client in public eye and damaging my client’s reputation as an individual, a politician, as BJP worker and its J&K UT’s current BJP President."

The notice further added that intentional defamation of Ravinder Raina was a designed move and that is evident from the day and time chosen by Surinder Chaudhary in tweeting the same i.e., the day when he had already planned to quit BJP and join National Conference. “My client makes it clear that while you may choose any political party that suits your ambitions, yet the choice of words in the tweet dated 11.07.2023 are purely inappropriate, rather defamatory to my client and the BJP, despite you knowing well that my client was not involved in any of the alleged acts tweeted by you,” the notice added.

BJP’s legal notice has asked National Conference leader Surinder Chaudhary to immediately issue an unconditional and unqualified apology, falling which Ravinder Raina will invoke his rights to claim damages to the tune of Rs 5 crores and will proceed in the competent court of law against Chaudhary.

Surinder Chaudhary told Republic that he will be sending reply to the notice within ambit of law once he receives the same. Chaudhary said that he will be going through the notice as and when it arrives and only then he will be able to make comments on content of the notice.