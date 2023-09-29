BJP Issues Notices To 8 Leaders In Kashmir For Indiscipline, Seeks Unconditional Apology

The BJP on Friday served notices on its eight leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for indiscipline and sought unconditional apology from them.

On September 11, the BJP had served a show-cause notice on its Jammu and Kashmir unit vice president Sofi Yousuf for indulging in "anti-party" activities and barred him from interacting with the media for the time being.

Yousuf, who is the party in-charge of Kashmir, was served the disciplinary notice amid reports suggesting that most of the party leaders in the valley had planned resigning from the party en masse last month.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disciplinary committee issued notices to eight party leaders - G M Mir (spokesman), Dr Ali Mohd Mir (national council member), Altaf Thakur (spokesman), Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

"While holding enquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf..., it came to the notice of the disciplinary committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party," the notice read.

"By your activities, a sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership. Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions, the disciplinary committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future any such activity," it added.

The leaders have been asked to respond to the notice within a week.

In case of failure, the disciplinary committee will initiate regular proceedings against the leaders which may lead to their removal from official positions and even from the primary membership of the party if the allegations of indiscipline are established, it said.