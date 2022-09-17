BJP Issues Response On Amanatullah Khan's Arrest; Accuses Kejriwal Of Sheltering Criminals

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari reacted to the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, and said that this step by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is completely welcomed. An MP from North-east Delhi, Tiwari said that Amanatullah Khan was already labelled as a "BC" (Bad Character) by the Delhi Police, and further said that being labelled as such by the authorities is very significant for one's character.

Underlining the recovery of illegal arms and ammunitions from Amanatullah Khan's associates, Tiwari stated that according to his "inputs", the ones arrested were involved in getting rid of their enemies through extreme measures such as murder or physical harm.

"These people who have been arrested, one who is an MLA of AAP, basically he is involved in infiltrations, and such people possess illegal weapons to murder and harm those who oppose them and all of them are protected by Arvind Kejriwal," the MP alleged.

In Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at various places related to Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan&his business partners. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash,2 illegal arms & ammunition recovered from 2 of his associates,earlier today: ACB officials pic.twitter.com/1mu2bYNNJi — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Tiwari also mentioned the cash amount (Rs 24 lakh) recovered from several locations linked to Amanatullah Khan and expressed surprise over their "audacity" of hiding cash despite raids being conducted by central agencies. "I think the agencies and ACB should dive deep into this issue because these people not only commit crimes in India but also conspire to smuggle criminals from other countries," Tiwari added.

AAP MLA arrested by Delhi ACB

Amanatullah Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, was arrested by Delhi ACM earlier in the day after the agency raided several locations linked to him and his associates. He was also interrogated on Friday at 12 pm ahead of his arrest.

"ACB Delhi has arrested Mr. Amanatullah Khan, MLA for his involvement in Case FIR No. 5/2020 of ACB Delhi on the basis of incriminating material and evidence against him and from the recovery during the searches conducted today," ACB said in its statement.

The MLA was booked in 2020 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for ‘financial bungling’ in the Waqf Board’s bank account. The case also pertains to creating tenancies in the properties of the board, adopting corrupt practices in purchasing vehicles and the illegal appointment of over 33 personnel against the rules.

