BJP Issues Show Cause Notice To MP Ramesh Bidhuri Over Abusive Remarks Against BSP MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show cause notice to Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri for making objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali. Earlier, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had warned him of strict action if the behaviour is repeated. Bidhuri has used abusive and communal remarks against MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri and gave 15 days time to the South Delhi MP to reply. The notice has been issued on the instruction of party national president JP Nadda, reported news agency ANI. Earlier, BSP MP Danish Ali has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla requesting the matter to be taken up by the Privilege Committee. "I request you to refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and Report..." said Ali in his letter to Om Birla.

The BJP MP’s remarks have also been expunged from the records. A similar request was made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while expressing regret over the remarks made by the BJP MP. However, Congress member K Suresh, who was on the chair, has already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.

Opposition demands action against Bidhuri

BSP supremo Mayawati along with the Opposition leaders have questioned the inaction on the part of the party. “Although the speaker has removed from the record the objectionable remarks made by the BJP MP from Delhi against BSP MP Shri Danish Ali in the House and has also warned him and the senior minister has apologized in the House, but it is sad that the party has not yet taken appropriate action against him. Unfortunate,” said Mayawati demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Congress has also condemned the remarks made by the BJP MP and has demanded the strictest possible action against him. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has also expressed dissatisfaction over the apology extended by Union Minister Rajnath Singh. “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us...The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and strictest punishment should be taken against him,” said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.