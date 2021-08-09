BJP Issues Whip To Its Rajya Sabha MPs; Asks Them To Be Present In House On Aug 10 & 11

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, issued a three-line whip to its party MPs in Rajya Sabha. In its whip, the saffron party asked its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on August 10 and 11. As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament had entered its last week, the Centre is planning to introduce crucial bills in the House for their passage. So far, 10 crucial bills, including, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Cose (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, have been passed by both houses of the Parliament.

Earlier, during the day the floor leaders of the Opposition parties met in the Rajya Sabha Chamber and decided to end their protest on the Pegasus issue in the Parliament during the passage of the Bill to amend the Constitution to restore powers of states to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The business of both the houses has remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including the Centre's three farm bills, Pegasus snoop gate case, COVID-19 management and many more. The Monsoon Session had commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 4, 6 TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created a ruckus on the morning over the Pegasus spying issue. On the other hand, Farmer Unions and Opposition leaders have also held demonstrations outside the Parliament demanding to scrap the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills. Due to such uproars, both houses have been facing several adjournments.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties which did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued an official notification informing that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session in Parliament. However, the overall sitting time is being marked way beyond its expected level of productivity.

The official notification read, "With disruptions continuing, the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70% during the second week of the ongoing monsoon session from 32.20% during the first week, resulting in the overall productivity of 21.60% for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time, but for which the productivity would have been much lower."

