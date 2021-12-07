'BJP IT Cell Forwarding': TMC Calls Video Of People Arriving In Goa From WB 'fake'

Recently, a video went viral on social media claiming that people from West Bengal are arriving in Goa to vote for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congres in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Trajano D'Mello called it fake and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should take action if they believe the clip is true.

He said that BJP and its IT cell were forwarding such claims on social media platforms and discrediting the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The video is fake and BJP workers and leaders are forwarding it along with their purchasing partner, the Congress. Such fake videos are emerging because the ruling BJP is shivering with fear after the TMC announced an alliance with MGP for the Goa polls," D'Mello claimed.

However, in contrast, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, taking note of the video, claimed that around 500 people are arriving from Bengal daily. He said that those people are getting Rs 500 per month to convince Goans to vote for a particular party.

In the viral clip, some youth are alleging that they have been brought to Goa by a poll consultancy firm to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

TMC, MGP announce pre-poll alliance

TMC on Monday announced a pre-election alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) ahead of the Goa Assembly polls.

"A pre-poll alliance has been announced between TMC-MGP in Goa. Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and Goa TMC in charge Mahua Moitra met MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar today. An official board resolution detailing the blueprint of the TMC-MGP alliance for #Goa2022 has been signed between the two parties," TMC had tweeted.

The Mamata Banerjee led party has been aggressively campaigning for the forthcoming polls in Goa after former chief minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro joined the party along with several Congress leaders.

MGP was earlier in alliance with BJP. The president of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Deepak Dhavalikar attacked BJP and said that his aim is to defeat the saffron party with the help of Trinamool in the upcoming polls,

"As of now, BJP has no respect for our party. BJP is posting a lot of problems for us. Now, our aim is to defeat BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls with the help of TMC," Dhavalikar said.

On post-poll alliance with Mamata Banerjee's party, he said that the TMC is new in the state. "I don't see it as a problem. Back in 1994, even BJP was a new party. We had supported them back then," he said.