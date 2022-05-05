BJP J&K Chief Hails Delimitation Commission & Its Process After Final Draft Submission

After the Delimitation Commission signed the final order for the delimitation of Jammu & Kashmir, which will clear the path for conducting elections in the Union Territory, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina expressed joy over the development and process, stating it was completed after meeting all the stakeholders.

The J&K BJP chief stated. "I congratulate the Delimitation commission for this amazing report. I am thankful to them for completing this process in record time. They completed their report after meeting alll the stakeholders including Panchs and Sarpanchs and every stakeholder. I am also grateful to them for recommending two seats for the migrant Kashmiri Pandits community."

Meanwhile, before the report was submitted, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti called the Delimitation Commission an extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rejecting the Commission and its proposed changes, Mufti said that the draft was a follow-up to the abrogation of Article 370.

Door Opens For Elections In J&K

The Delimitation Commission panel signed the final order for the delimitation of Jammu & Kashmir, which will clear the path for conducting elections in the Union Territories by setting out proposals on the number of constituencies and their boundaries. It's pertinent to note that two years ago, after the abrogation of Article 370, the commission was formed to redraw the boundaries of the Assembly constituencies and also increase the number of seats from 83 to 90.

Even as the final draft is signed, the National Conference (NC) has denounced the draft, dubbing it a 'discrimination commission'. It stated that the entire process of delimitation is under question as the NC has challenged the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. According to sources, many changes have been put forth by the panel of the commission. Kathua South has been proposed to be renamed as Jasrota constituency. Similarly, Mahore has been proposed to be renamed as Gulabgarh; Darhal as Budhal and Tangmarg, Kunzer has been suggested to be a single constituency and Sangrama seat has been proposed to be renamed as Kreedi. It is also learned that the proposal to rename the seat of Sonwar as Lal Chowk will also be considered.