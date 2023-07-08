BJP J&K Unit Gears Up For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections With Two Key Meetings On July 10

Day after a marathon meeting on the 2024 Lok Sabha election in New Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called two high-level meetings in Jammu on July 10. The meetings will be held at BJP’s Jammu headquarters to discuss the roadmap for the 2024 polls.

A senior BJP leader informed Republic that two meetings have been called by the J&K unit on July 10 with the agenda being to ensure the party wins a majority of the seats in the 2024 elections. “Two meetings have been called on Monday. In the first meeting, the general secretaries of the party will be meeting on Monday morning while in the second meeting that is scheduled for the evening, the core group of the BJP’s J&K unit will meet to chalk out future strategy,” he added.

The meeting comes at a time when the J&K BJP is gearing up for upcoming local body polls. The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed a nodal officer for holding Urban Local Bodies elections in J&K later in 2023 and the process for electoral roll revision and updation of wards will begin soon.

BJP strategy in Jammu and Kashmir

Sources said that in the meeting, BJP leaders will also discuss the strategy for the upcoming local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir. “The local BJP unit is seeing these polls as a semifinal to 2024 polls to analyse their hold on the voter, though the fact remains that issues for local body polls and for Lok Sabha are altogether different,” the source added.

The saffron party is hoping to outsmart its rivals with the card of reservation for paharis, with the announcement having been made twice by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajouri in 2022 and in Jammu in June 2023. BJP hopes to ensure that a large chunk of paharis will vote in favour of its candidates and help it win the seat.

Jammu and Kashmir has five Lok Sabha seats and the BJP had won two in 2019 while the National Conference bagged the other three. But with new delimitation in place and change in dynamics, BJP is eyeing on the newly carved Anantnag- Rajouri seats which has 26 lakh voters --16 lakh from South Kashmir while 10 lakh from Pir Panjal.