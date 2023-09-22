BJP-JD(S) Alliance In Final Stages, Central Leadership To Meet H D Kumaraswamy Today

The talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) on alliance for the forthcoming crucial, are in their final leg. On Thursday, the JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy travelled to New Delhi to meet the BJP's central leadership but could not because of the Rajya Sabha proceedings that were going on. Today, the meeting is scheduled between the JD(S) leader and the BJP's central leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Yesterday, Kumaraswamy held a series of meetings at HD Deve Gowda's residence (who was already in the national capital for a special parliament session) till late night.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also held discussions with the JD(S) leaders last night and the alliance is most likely to be finalised today.

As per sources, the JD(S) is ready to accept the three-seat sharing alliance offer, namely the Mandya, Kolar, and Hassan constituencies. The saffron party has also given a green signal on giving up three seats ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Kumaraswamy dismisses speculations

However, while speaking to the media before coming to the national capital, Kumaraswamy had dismissed reports on seat-sharing talks between JDS and BJP and termed them as mere speculations.

He said, "So far no parleys have taken place in this regard. There is a need for strong opposition against the Congress."

"I'm going to Delhi in the morning. I will be meeting the central government's (BJP) high command tomorrow," Kumaraswamy stated ahead of the meeting.

What led to speculations

The talks of the possible alliance between the two countries intensified after veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also the party's parliamentary board member, stated earlier this month that his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Parliament elections and that the regional party will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.