BJP, JDS Face-off Intensifies Over HD Kumaraswamy's Derogatory Remarks Against Amit Shah

Intensifying the war of words over HD Kumaraswamy’s derogatory remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP accused JD(S) of being frustrated over the overwhelming response that the saffron party is receiving ahead of the Karnataka state Assembly elections.

Speaking to Republic BJP leader S Prakash said, "HD Kumaraswamy is just rattled by the response that our Home Minister is getting in Karnataka. BJP is gaining momentum in the state; therefore, Kumaraswamy and JD(S) are irritated. Instead of replying politically, the JDS leader is going personally against the Home Minister."

The tussle between the BJP and the JD(S) started after JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy termed BJP "a party full of hypocrisies and lies". Escalating his attack, the former Karnataka Chief Minister also insulted Union minister Amit Shah and called him a "political chameleon".

BJP-JDS faceoff

Replying to the BJP leader's attack on Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader Tanvir Ahmed said, "It is the BJP party who attacks people personally, whether it is Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee or Kumaraswamy. JD(S) has not gone against him personally. The BJP has only given a corrupt government to the state of Karnataka. They have not solved even a single of the farmers and the youth of the state."

Attacking JDS ahead of the upcoming state election, BJP leader J Prakash said, "BJP will run their campaign based on their work in the state. Earlier Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, why are they not showing their achievements of those years? Because they have nothing to show."

Kumaraswamy’s derogatory remark against Amit Shah

Following Amit Shah’s poll bugle in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday launched a blistering attack at the BJP and Union Minister Amit Shah. Terming BJP "a party full of hypocrisies and lies", he called Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "political chameleon" and a "reincarnation" of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy wrote, "The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (A party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. Amit Shah, you are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You’re a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful.”