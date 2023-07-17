BJP-JDS To Join Hands Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls? Kumaraswamy Keeps BJP Waiting

The clouds of doubts have been clear for the JDS in Karnataka because it concerns the regional party's existence and future in the state. Ahead of the big NDA meet in the national capital, the political landscape down South is still reeling from uncertainty whether the JDS will attend the Unity Meet or not. The confusion still continues with the stand of the JDS party leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The JDS party more or less has been clear that they will tackle all the issues concerning the state of Karnataka inside and outside the Assembly with the BJP. The saffron party too has warmed up to the JDS on the same.

HD Kumaraswamy said, "They (Mahagatbandhan) have not taken our party into consideration, nor have they extended an invitation. The organisers of this Mahagatbandhan think that the JD(S) is finished but I'm not worried about it. There's still a day left for the NDA meet let's see what's going to happen I haven't received an invitation for this either. My main aim is to strengthen the party in the state. It's too premature to say anything on an alliance with the BJP now as there are 8 to 9 months for the election."

BJP divided over alliance with JDS

HD Kumaraswamy has been tearing into the Congress government on several counts and BJP has been more or less in tune with him. Several BJP leaders have also said that they would welcome HD Kumaraswamy and the JDS if they are willing to join hands and speaking to Republic former CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai said that "An invitation will probably be extended for NDA meet to HD Kumaraswamy. If this alliance comes through which people are expecting, it will play a very important role in Lok Sabha elections. The remaining is left to high command to take a final decision on it."

Meanwhile Dr Ashwath Narayan the BJP MLA has said that they wouldn't want HD Kumaraswamy to be the leader of opposition amid talks that he will be the one and said "It is a joke if we consider HD Kumaraswamy's name for the leader of opposition. There's been no communication from the BJP to JDS and the party's high command will take a decision to extend the invite or not."

When clarification was sought from the Saffron party whether an invitation will/has been extended BJP State secretary Ravi Kumar speaking to Republic has said that "an invitation has already been extended to the JDS party and HD Kumaraswamy ahead of the NDA meet. We are sure that he will stand it."

Possible demands by HD Kumaraswamy

1) 6 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

2) Equal stand in taking call on fighting the government

3) Lok Sabha seats mainly in old Mysuru region and Bengaluru Rural

These demands in itself, are a maze to crack for the BJP because they have 25 Lok Sabha seats currently in Karnataka out of 28. It is a no-brainer that they would want all of it. Also they have extended support to Mandya MP Sumalatha as well. Professor Chambi Puranic a political analyst speaking to Republic said that "the BJP may find itself in a tricky situation if Kumaraswamy sticks to his demands and puts all the bargaining chips on the table. On one hand the BJP will benefit because of the consolidated votes of the JDS along with theirs will ensure victory by a margin but the seats which the JDS will demand mainly in Old Mysuru region can be a headache in the form of Mandya where the BJP has already promised Sumalatha the independent, Kodagu-Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha has voiced out that he doesn't want adjustment politics. The Saffron party will definitely face resistance from their own MPs and MLAs so it will be interesting on how the high command will handle it."

The Congress party has meanwhile hit out at the JDS saying that Kumaraswamy has become desperate without power and he's doing everything to make sure his party is on existence and Education minister, Madhu Bangarappa speaking to Republic said that "HD Kumaraswamy should remove S from JDS as his party will form an alliance with the BJP as they will no longer remain secular. He remains desperate for power, and he's proven again that he is the B team of the BJP."